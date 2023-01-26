Report: Amadou Onana Rejects Chance To Join Chelsea

Chelsea are beginng to get creative with their options in midfield, and have reportedly made an offer to Everton to sign Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana.

The Blue's have interest in Onana and believe his profile is something that would work well in the midfield. Onana has been linked with a move away from Everton since Frank Lampard was sacked.

Onana however has reportedly rejected the move.

Amadou Onana has rejected the chance to join Chelsea. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Santi Aouna, Amadou Onana has rejected a proposal to join Chelsea and instead wants to stay and fight for Everton.

Everton are in a crisis right now and losing their best player would surely send them into a free fall they may not recover from.

Onana missed training two days ago but it since been revealed it was scheduled and nothing to do with a move away from the club.

Amadou Onana would prefer to stay at Everton till the end of the season. IMAGO / Newspix

Chelsea turned their attention towards Onana when Brighton rose their price for Moises Caicedo and Benfica would not budge on their valuation for Enzo Fernandez.

Everton rejected the bid made by Chelsea for the player, and Onana was on the same wavelength as his club as he does not want to join Chelsea this month.

It will be music to the ears of Everton fans who know Amadou Onana is vital to the team if they have any chance of staying up this season.

Chelsea continue to search for a midfielder, but Amadou Onana does not look like being their man.

Read More Chelsea Stories: