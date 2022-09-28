Skip to main content
Report: Andre Villas-Boas Admits Chelsea Missed Out On Luka Modric

IMAGO / Imaginechina

Ex-Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas has admitted the club missed out on Real Madrid's Luka Modric while at Tottenham.

Andre Villas-Boas was a highly rated coach when he took over Chelsea in July of 2011, but he failed to achieve anything of note with the Blue's, and his reign was short and less than sweet.

Since then the Portuguese manager, who is still just 44-years old, has gone on to manage in France, China and even Russia. Villas-Boas also had a stint at Rivals Tottenham Hotspur, and he has now revealed while at Chelsea he tried to sign an iconic midfielder.

Chelsea ultimately missed out on this Croatian maestro, but signing him would possibly have changed the course of the football club forever.

Andre Villas-Boas in charge of Marseille.

Speaking to Jason Burt of the Telegraph, Andre Villas-Boas details how Chelsea missed out on Luka Modric, and how ex-Owner Roman Abramovich failed to deliver on the promises he set for the manager.

"We missed the Modric deal (Chelsea). If the Modric deal wasn't to be done there was the (Joao) Moutinho deal to be done. That was the promise of Roman. So that denial of him was a failure that you can’t [blame on] a coach."

Luka Modric

Chelsea wanted to sign Luka Modric.

Villas-Boas speaks how after the Luka Modric deal fell through, Roman Abramovich also let him down on the promise of signing now Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho.

Chelsea sacked the Portuguese manager in March of 2012, but he and perhaps many others will wonder could things have been different with the signing of Luka Modric.

