Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen could make a decision on his future 'next week' amid links to him leaving in the summer, according to reports.

The Blues man will see his contract expire at the end of the season and should he not renew his deal, then he will leave west London as a free agent.

With the centre-back not yet to have agreed fresh terms at the World and European Champions, it is looking likely he will leave them in the summer.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the 25-year-old might be making a decision on his future 'next week'.

The report suggests that the choice is between Barcelona and Bayern Munich, who have both been showing interest in signing the defender should he leave the Blues.

He has been more notably linked with a move to the La Liga giants, with the Catalan side having long term interest in him since the start of the January transfer window.

Other reports have said that they are confident of singing the Danish international at the end of the season, and he will arrive at the Nou Camp for next campaign.

Christensen has been at Chelsea since 2012, where he rose through the ranks at Cobham to break into the first team on a permanent basis in 2017.

He has had a highly successful career in blue, winning the Champions League, Club World Cup, Europa League, FA Cup and Super Cup.

As well as this he has featured 153 times for the club, with two goals to his name from the centre of defence.

