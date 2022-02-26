Report: Andreas Christensen 'Expected' to Leave Chelsea in the Summer Amid Barcelona Interest

Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen is 'expected' to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer amid interest from Xavi's Barcelona, according to reports.

The Danish defender has been at the west London club since 2012 but, with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season, he has received plenty of interest from top clubs across Europe.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with the defender, alongside Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta, with recent reports suggesting that a deal for the duo was 'practically done'.

IMAGO / PA Images

As per Sky Sports News, via Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea bosses 'expect' Christensen to move to Barcelona in the summer, with player and club having been heavily linked in recent months.

Plettenberg insists that many teammates are assuming the move will happen and nobody expects the 25-year-old to reach a contract extension.

The report goes on to state that Chelsea still believes a move to Bayern Munich is possible, but Barcelona appears to be the most likely option.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Ever since Borussia Dortmund signed Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule, it appears as though the Bundesliga giants may be in the market for a new centre-back and Christensen may fit the bill.

The current German leaders have also recently made a fresh approach for the 25-year-old, as per Bild, as the build up towards the summer transfer window begins to hot up.

Should the European champions lose their Danish centre-back, as well as captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Thomas Tuchel will be keen to reinforce his squad in the summer as names like Jules Kounde are heavily linked with a move.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube