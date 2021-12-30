Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Report: Andreas Christensen Has 'No Intention' of Staying at Chelsea Amid Barcelona Interest

Author:

Andreas Christensen has no intention of staying at Chelsea as Barcelona are interested in signing the defender, according to reports in Spain.

The 25-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season and it appears he will be departing Stamford Bridge.

This comes as Diario Sport report the defender has 'no intention' of staying with Thomas Tuchel's side beyond the expiry of his contract.

The report states that the defender 'has no intention of renewing his stay in London' and Barcelona have been talks with his representatives for weeks.

Christensen has recently changed the agency of his representatives as contract talks broke down between him and Chelsea.

He was reportedly close to signing a new deal within the last couple of months but is yet to have signed on the dotted line, with talks believed to have stalled.

Thomas Tuchel made the selection decision to try drop Chistensen in order to influence the Danish international into signing a new deal.

"We have to hope it influences the contract situation a little bit. As I understood it the club wants the same, the player wants the same and the coach wants the same — (for Christensen) to stay. That’s why we need the commitment and then we can continue.”

However, the tactic could have backfired completely as Christensen has been in talks with La Liga club Barcelona and looks like he will make a move to Spain, along with Cesar Azpilicueta upon the expiry of their contracts.

