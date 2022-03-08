Skip to main content
Report: Andreas Christensen Ignored Father's Wishes to Leave Chelsea & Sign for Barcelona

Andreas Christesen ignored his father Stern's advice to leave Chelsea and join FC Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and looks like he will depart for the Spanish club.

As per Sport, Christensen's father preferred that he renewed for Chelsea rather than move to Barcelona.

It was reported that the defender will be a Barcelona player by the end of the week as he is set for a second medical.

Christensen dropped his father as his agent in December  after he was reportedly close to signing a new deal with Chelsea.

The Danish defender 'communicated his decision for a new challenge' back in December and there is a meeting scheduled next week to 'close the deal'.

Thomas Tuchel decided to drop Christensen in an attempt to encourage the 25-year-old to renew his contract, which his old agent and father, Sten refused to comment on.

"I will not comment on that at this time," responded Sten to Danish outlet BT. 

Barcelona are also pursuing a swoop for not only Christensen, but also Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who will also come to the end of his contract at the end of the current season.

Chelsea will therefore be in the market for replacements, and Jules Kounde is thought to be high up on Tuchel's wish list but it remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the club.

