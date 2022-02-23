Skip to main content
Report: Andreas Christensen 'Locked in Deep Freeze' Over Chelsea Contract Talks Amid Barcelona & Bayern Munich Interest

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is 'locked in a deep freeze' with the club over talks regarding a contract extension at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has still not agreed on a new deal at the club and could be set for the exit door.

As per Goal, Christensen is locked in a deep freeze as Bayern Munich and Barcelona believe they could sign the Dane on a free transfer.

imago1009992900h

The report writes: "Andreas Christensen remains locked in a deep freeze on contract talks after both parties feel alienated with each other’s actions. Bayern Munich and Barcelona are the two most serious parties aiming to poach the Denmark international on a free transfer."

Chelsea are frustrated by the defender as he has refused to sign an extension so far and could be on his way out of the club come June.

Read More

His demands had 'not gone down well' at Chelsea as they are not willing to allow the central defender to dictate the negotiations.

imago1010082550h

The Danish defender has reportedly told Chelsea he wants to seek a new challenge at the end of the season, and with Sule departing for Dortmund, Munich could be his next destination.

At the end of November 2021, Thomas Tuchel told Christensen to 'walk the talk' following the longed out contract discussions.

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

However, this tactic could have upset the defender, who looks unlikely to extend his current deal.

