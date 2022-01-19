Report: Andreas Christensen Pushing for Barcelona Move With Chelsea Exit Expected

Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen is pushing for a summer move to Barcelona amid interest from three Premier League teams, according to reports.

The Danish defender is out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 season and an exit from the west London club is expected in the summer.

The 25-year-old is reported to be in advanced talks with Barcelona, who seem confident in acquiring his signature.

As reported by the Daily Star, Christensen has his heart set on moving to Spain to join Xavi's Barcelona side, with his personal terms a formality for the Catalan club.

The report also states that the Danish defender has received interest from three of Chelsea's Premier League rivals, although the clubs are not mentioned.

Christensen was originally expected by Thomas Tuchel to stay at Stamford Bridge and he was, at one point, close to agreeing a new four-year deal with Chelsea.

However, it seems his goals for his future have shifted slightly and a new destination appears to be the most likely now.

With fellow defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger both nearing the end of their current contracts at Chelsea too, Thomas Tuchel's club will have their work cut out to hold onto their star defence ahead of the following season.

The club's defence became one of the strongest in world football in 2021, hence the attraction of several clubs towards the likes of Christensen, Azpilicueta and Rudiger.

Together, they won the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup in 2021, before being named Club of the Year at the 2021 Ballon d'Or awards.

