Report: Andreas Christensen Remains Bayern Munich's Main Target Ahead of Chelsea Departure

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen remains the main target for Bayern Munich ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Dane is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and could join the German club.

As per Sport1, the club are focused on signing Christensen despite identifying other options.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Borussia Monchengladbach's Matthias Ginter has reportedly been identified as a quick replaceemnt for Niklas Sule but the Bavarians are 'focused on Chelsea's Christensen' as he is the main target for the summer window.

This comes after reports that the 25-year-old has told the club he wants to seek a new challenge at the end of the season.

Chelsea are frustrated by the Dane as he has refused to sign an extension so far and could be on his way out of the club come June.

His demands had 'not gone down well' at Chelsea as they are not willing to allow the central defender to dictate the negotiations.

IMAGO / PA Images

At the end of November 2021, Thomas Tuchel told Christensen to 'walk the talk' following the longed out contract discussions.

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk," Tuchel said.

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

But now it looks like he is set for the exit door, with Bayern Munich lining up to take him.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube