Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Andreas Christensen Set for 'Final Meeting' Over Chelsea Future Amid Barcelona Interest

Chelsea defender Andeas Christensen is set for a final meeting with the club, where the Blues will make one last effort to convince the defender to remain with the club, amid Barcelona interest.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and looks increasingly like departing the club.

As per Sport via Sport Witness, there is a 'final meeting' with Chelsea as they will try and convine him to stay rather than leave for Barcelona.

imago1010088973h

However, the Spanish club are confident that Chelsea can't convince him to stay as the Catalan club's efforts to convince him to depart over the last year have been successful.

They know that the Chelsea man is ‘very keen’ on the move and there was even a meeting in January to discuss his contract.

He’s now ‘made his mind up’ to move to Barcelona despite Chelsea 'putting pressure on him' to stay at the club.

Read More

imago1009992884h

However, Bayern Munich are also interested in the Danish defender as he looks increasingly like departing.

It was reported that Christensen will reject any approach from Premier League clubs out of respect for Chelsea.

Tuchel showed signs of frustration with the centre-back earlier this season.

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk," he said.

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009585770h
Transfer News

Report: Andreas Christensen Set for 'Final Meeting' Over Chelsea Future Amid Barcelona Interest

By Nick Emms
25 seconds ago
imago1010211361h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Remain Calm Despite Carabao Cup Final Defeat

By Nick Emms
30 minutes ago
imago1010241976h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus' Adrien Rabiot 'Liked' by Chelsea & Could Be Used as Jorginho 'Counterpart'

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1010238596h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus 'Will Probe' for Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho Ahead of €20M Summer Transfer

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1009691416h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Already Made Contact' With AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1007507479h
News

Revealed: How Much Money Chelsea Will Receieve if They Beat Luton Town in FA Cup

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1010216227h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Growing & in Good Shape Following Carabao Cup Final

By Nick Emms
3 hours ago
imago1010238584h
News

Thomas Tuchel Lauds Reece James' 'Huge Impact' in Carabao Cup Final Upon Chelsea Return

By Nick Emms
3 hours ago