Report: Andreas Christensen Talks With Chelsea Stagnate Amid Contract Renewal

Chelsea's talks with Andreas Christensen over a new contract are believed to have 'stagnated', according to reports.

The Blues defender has been at the club since 2013 and broke into the first team during the 17/18 season.

He has now established himself as one of the club's top defenders, with the west London side keen to extend his stay at the side amid the expiration of his contract at the end of the campaign.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

According to The Athletic, Christensen's talks with the club are believed to have stagnated recently.

He was reportedly close to signing a new deal within the last couple of months but is yet to have signed on the dotted line, with talks believed to have stalled for now.

The Danish international is one of four defenders at the club who could leave at the end of the season upon the expiration of their contracts.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger will all leave as free agents at the end of campaign should they not agree new deals, with the latter looking 'certain to go' according to the report.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Christensen has made 144 appearances in all competitions during his time at the club so far, with his only goal coming against Malmo in the Champions League in October.

In the current campaign, he has featured 17 times for the Blues.

Before becoming a part of the first team back in 2017 he spent two seasons on loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, with his impressive spell earning him a spot in the main squad at Chelsea.

