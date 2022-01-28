Report: Andreas Christensen Tells Chelsea He Wants a New Challenge Amid Barcelona & Bayern Munich Interest

Andreas Christensen wants a new challenge and has communicated this to Chelsea as Barcelona and Bayern Munich are interested in securing his signature on a free transfer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and looks increasingly like departing Chelsea.

As per Nathan Gissing, Christensen has told the club he wants a new challenge.

The journalist wrote: "Christensen's situation is still the same since weeks. He wants a new challenge and has communicated his decision to the club. His agents are in talks with Barcelona and Bayern Munich and are wanting a big signing on bonus."

This comes after reports that Chelsea are frustrated by the Dane as he has refused to sign an extension so far.

The Dane's demands had 'not gone down well' at Chelsea as they are not willing to allow the central defender to dictate the negotiations.

At the end of November 2021, Thomas Tuchel told Christensen to 'walk the talk' following the longed out contract discussions.

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk," Tuchel said.

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

However, it looks like the defender is set to depart Stamford Bridge in the summer.

