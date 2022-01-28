Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Andreas Christensen Tells Chelsea He Wants a New Challenge Amid Barcelona & Bayern Munich Interest

Andreas Christensen wants a new challenge and has communicated this to Chelsea as Barcelona and Bayern Munich are interested in securing his signature on a free transfer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and looks increasingly like departing Chelsea.

As per Nathan Gissing, Christensen has told the club he wants a new challenge.

imago1008894018h

The journalist wrote: "Christensen's situation is still the same since weeks. He wants a new challenge and has communicated his decision to the club. His agents are in talks with Barcelona and Bayern Munich and are wanting a big signing on bonus."

This comes after reports that Chelsea are frustrated by the Dane as he has refused to sign an extension so far.

Read More

The Dane's demands had 'not gone down well' at Chelsea as they are not willing to allow the central defender to dictate the negotiations.

imago1009094727h

At the end of November 2021, Thomas Tuchel told Christensen to 'walk the talk' following the longed out contract discussions.

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk," Tuchel said.

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

However, it looks like the defender is set to depart Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008894018h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Andreas Christensen Tells Chelsea He Wants a New Challenge Amid Barcelona & Bayern Munich Interest

just now
imago1009104493h
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Excitement Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Campaign

30 minutes ago
imago1008987616h
Transfer News

Report: Everton Register Interest in Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek Amid Thomas Tuchel Reluctance

1 hour ago
imago1008115214h
News

Report: Frank Lampard Plans to Steal Anthony Barry From Chelsea if Handed Everton Job

1 hour ago
imago1008952570h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Put on Alert Over Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as Contract Talks Stall

2 hours ago
imago1009359251h
News

Mason Mount Delivers Verdict on Club World Cup Rivals Palmeiras

2 hours ago
imago1008809169h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla Reject Chelsea's January Move for Jules Kounde

3 hours ago
imago1008707778h
News

Revealed: What Reece James is Doing During the Winter Break to Push Chelsea Return

3 hours ago