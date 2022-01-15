Report: Andreas Christensen to Make Decision Over Chelsea Future Soon Amid Bayern & Barcelona Interest

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is set to decide his future 'soon' amid interest from Barcelona and FC Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the season, with his future at Stamford Bridge looking in doubt.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Christensen will make a final decision about his future soon.

IMAGO / PA Images

This comes after reports stated that te defender is unlikely to extend his current deal as there is interest from abroad.

Borussia Dortmund have been linked with a move but should they make a play for the 25-year-old, they will be in for some tough competition, with the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich all keeping a close eye on the defender.

The defender has changed his representatives after talks with Chelsea broke down last year, but there has been no progress under his new agents.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Since officially breaking through into the first team in 2017, Christensen has had a steady rise to his current standings and he has looked more impressive season upon season.

He hasn't been without his critics in recent years, however since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in January 2021, Christensen appears to have been solid in the European champions' defence.

It remains to be seen as to what will happen in the coming weeks as talks will be unable to take place in person with the player due to him testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of Chelsea's clash vs Man City.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube