Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Andreas Christensen to Make Decision Over Chelsea Future Soon Amid Bayern & Barcelona Interest

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is set to decide his future 'soon' amid interest from Barcelona and FC Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the season, with his future at Stamford Bridge looking in doubt.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Christensen will make a final decision about his future soon.

imago1009102109h

This comes after reports stated that te defender is unlikely to extend his current deal as there is interest from abroad.

Borussia Dortmund have been linked with a move but should they make a play for the 25-year-old, they will be in for some tough competition, with the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich all keeping a close eye on the defender.

Read More

The defender has changed his representatives after talks with Chelsea broke down last year, but there has been no progress under his new agents.

imago1008894018h

Since officially breaking through into the first team in 2017, Christensen has had a steady rise to his current standings and he has looked more impressive season upon season.

He hasn't been without his critics in recent years, however since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in January 2021, Christensen appears to have been solid in the European champions' defence.

It remains to be seen as to what will happen in the coming weeks as talks will be unable to take place in person with the player due to him testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of Chelsea's clash vs Man City.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008894018h
Transfer News

Report: Andreas Christensen to Make Decision Over Chelsea Future Soon Amid Bayern & Barcelona Interest

just now
imago1008929198h
Features/Opinions

'Very, Very Brave' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Man City

22 minutes ago
imago1008971361h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Man City vs Chelsea | Premier League

27 minutes ago
imago1008803938h
Transfer News

Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl Confirms Transfer Talks With Chelsea for Armando Broja

30 minutes ago
imago1009104696h
News

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on Chelsea Duo N'Golo Kante & Mateo Kovacic Ahead of Man City Clash

1 hour ago
imago1009104696h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Would Love' for Chelsea to Close Gap to Man City

1 hour ago
imago1004661673h
News

Thomas Tuchel Challenges Kenedy to Make His Mark at Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1009102389h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Refuse to Rule Out Potential Dest Exit Amid Interest From Chelsea

2 hours ago