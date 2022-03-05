Skip to main content
Report: Andreas Christensen Turns Down Proposals From English Clubs Out of Respect for Chelsea

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has turned down proposals from other English clubs out of respect for his current club, according to reports.

The Danish centre-back has been linked with a number of clubs since the beginning of the season with his contract set to expire in June.

Barcelona appear to be leading the race for Christensen, after having pursued him for many months now, alongside fellow Blues defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

imago1006594494h

Fabrizio Romano reports that Christensen has turned down a number of proposals from English clubs out of respect for his current side.

The 25-year-old, who has been based in west London since February 2012, has been linked with a move to Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham so far this season.

Read More

Romano went on to state that Christensen is 'really close' to signing with Barcelona as a free agent, with just a few final details missing.

A new meeting between player and club is expected next week to complete the deal.

imago1006962237h

Barcelona have looked like the centre-back's inevitable destination for a number of weeks now ever since negotiations began to ramp up during the January transfer window.

Chelsea are currently facing a defensive contract crisis at the moment as they brace themselves for the potential departures of Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger, who are all out of contract at the end of the season.

Azpilicueta has also been linked with a move to Barcelona, while speculation has surrounded Rudiger over a possible move to Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain.

