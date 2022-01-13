Report: Andreas Christensen Unlikely to Sign Contract Extension With Chelsea

Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen is unlikely to sign a contract extension with his club amid interest from abroad, according to reports.

The Danish defender is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and, as such, has received plenty of interest from abroad.

It was, until recently, considered likely that Christensen would sign a new contract with Thomas Tuchel's club, but recent reports suggest otherwise.

IMAGO / PA Images

As reported by Patrick Berger, although a contract extension between Christensen and Chelsea is not off the table, it is unlikely that one will be signed.

The report also goes on to state that Christensen is being heavily sought after by Borussia Dortmund, who are targeting the centre-back ahead of a potential summer move when he becomes a free agent.

Should Dortmund make a play for the 25-year-old, they will be in for some tough competition, with the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich all keeping a close eye on the defender.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Since officially breaking through into the first team in 2017, Christensen has had a steady rise to his current standings and he has looked more impressive season upon season.

He hasn't been without his critics in recent years, however since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in January 2021, Christensen appears to have been solid in the European champions' defence.

With Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger both also out of contract at the end of the season, Tuchel will be hoping to hold onto at least two of the three if he can.

