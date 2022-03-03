Skip to main content
Report: Andreas Christensen Yet to Make Final Decision Amid Barcelona Links

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is yet to have fully agreed to join Barcelona amid links of a move to the La Liga giants, according to reports. 

The Blues man has been the subject of heavy interest from the Catalan side since the beginning of the year. 

His current contract in west London is set to expire at the end of the season and if he does not agree a new deal, then he will leave as a free agent. 

imago1009992884h

According to Florian Plettenberg, sources close to the 25-year-old say say that he is yet to make a final decision on his future.

There is therefore no 'yes' to joining the club as of yet, but there is a chance that this could change.

Previous reports in recent days have suggested that Barcelona are 'more than confident' of signing the centre-back as he edges closer to a departure from the World and European Champions.

A five year deal is believed to have been offered to him and they are pushing hard to sign him for next season.

imago1008114827h (1)

Christensen has been at Chelsea since 2012, and he has risen through the ranks at Cobham over the years to become a part of the Blues squad.

Two successful seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach saw him enter the first team picture in 2017.

He has won the Champions League, Club World Cup, Europa League, FA Cup and Super Cup during his time in west London, as well as making 153 appearances in all competitions.

imago1009585770h
Report: Andreas Christensen Yet to Make Final Decision Amid Barcelona Links

