Report: Andreas Christensen's Chelsea Exit Nears as Barcelona Switch 'Imminent'

Andreas Christensen is on the verge of signing a pre-contract to join Barcelona this summer when his Chelsea deal expires, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and won't pen an extension with the European and World champions.

After the Blues neared an agreement over an extension last summer, demands and stances changed in the Christensen camp and now Barcelona are close to wrapping up a deal to land the Denmark international.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

As talks continue, Matteo Moretto reports that the final meeting is ongoing between the parties - Barcelona and Christensen's camp - with both lawyers and representatives present.

Signatures are 'imminent' which will confirm Christensen's summer departure from Stamford Bridge. Christensen will sign a five-year contract at the Camp Nou

He could be joined in Spain by teammate Cesar Azpilicueta who is also attracting interest from Barcelona, another Chelsea defender who is out of contract at the end of the season.

IMAGO / PA Images

With the uncertainty over the ownership at Chelsea, Azpilicueta's, as well as Antonio Rudiger's, future at the club remains uncertain as their exits loom with contract renewal agreements yet to be struck with Chelsea.

But one person's future at the club is clear, that being Thomas Tuchel's. He confirmed he wants to stay regardless of whoever buys the club from Roman Abramovich.

He told reporters last week: "I said many times I love working in Premier League. I love to be in England and feel the tradition and love for sports in general and football in particular. It's an amazing place to be. Chelsea, for me, is a perfect fit. I love to be here. I love everything about the club. Hopefully it continues.

"There is not an uncertainty, but isn’t it always as a football manager? I am used and trained to live with it. Of course, different levels and this is quite a level I have to be honest. I am positive, I hope things will end well.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube