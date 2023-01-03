Skip to main content
Report: Andrey Santos Has Completed His Chelsea Medical

Andrey Santos has completed his medical ahead of his move from Vasco Da Gama to Chelsea.

Chelsea have now moved a step closer to announcing Andrey Santos as a new player for the club after the Brazilian completed his medical in London earlier today.

Santos was highly rated in Brazil before Chelsea decided to swoop in and make a move, and is seen as a player that can be brilliant for the club in the future.

He will be assessed in training when he signs to determine whether he should be sent on loan or stay with the first team.

Andrey Santos has completed his Chelsea medical.

According Vene Casagrande the Brazilian journalist, Andrey Santos has completed his Chelsea medical and is now waiting to officially sign a five-year contract at the club.

It is another long deal offered to a young player by Todd Boehly after Wesley Fofana's 7-year deal and Benoit Badiashile's incoming 6.5 year deal.

Chelsea have focused on youth since Boehly took over as the new owner and Andrey Santos is another example of that. Chelsea did not want to miss out on him after missing out on Endrick to Real Madrid.

Chelsea are expected to announce Andrey Santos soon.

The deal is set to cost €12.5million for Chelsea and not the original €20million that had been reported at the start. It is a very astute deal by the Blue's.

Santos is now expected to be officially announced by Chelsea tomorrow as that is the way deals usually develop after a medical.

