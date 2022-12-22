Skip to main content
Report: Andrey Santos To Chelsea Is Now 'Here We Go'

IMAGO / Fotoarena

Report: Andrey Santos To Chelsea Is Now 'Here We Go'

Andrey Santos to Chelsea has now been given the infamous 'Here We Go' by Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea have completed the signing of Andrey Santos from Vasco Da Gama, and Fabrizio Romano has given the deal the infamous 'Here We Go' on his YouTube channel.

Reports from Brazil yesterday declared the deal as done, and Romano has today confirmed the news as done. Chelsea have got their man, and he will join the club in January.

Chelsea were adamant on completing the deal for Andrey Santos after missing out on Endrick.

Andrey Santos

Andrey Santos to Chelsea is now "Here We Go".

According to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel, Andrey Santos to Chelsea has now been declared as "Here We Go". The deal is done and will be announced after a medical and a contract signing.

Chelsea are continuing their pursuit of young talent, and Andrey Santos is just another example of what they are trying to build.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Santos will cost Chelsea £17.5million. Vasco Da Gama will received 70% and the player will receive 30% of the money from the deal.

The 18-year old is a central midfielder normally but can also be deployed as a defensive midfielder. Santos chose Chelsea over Manchester City and Newcastle.

It is the second deal Chelsea have completed today after the signing of David Datro Fofana from Molde. The club have invested €80million in young players since Todd Boehly took over.

A done deal for Andrey Santos, and it will be announced after the medical and contract signing.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

David Datro Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Completed The Signing Of David Datro Fofana

By Dylan McBennett
Armando Broja
Media

'Time To Rest Up' - Armando Broja Posts Update Following Surgery

By Stephen Smith
Andrey Santos
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Closing In' On Andrey Santos

By Stephen Smith
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Willing To Go Big For Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
David Datro Fofana
Transfer News

Report: David Datro Fofana To Chelsea Now In Final Stages

By Dylan McBennett
Andrey Santos
Transfer News

Report: Andrey Santos To Chelsea Will Cost €20million

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is Completed

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Continues Talks With Al Nassr Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett