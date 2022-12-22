Report: Andrey Santos To Chelsea Is Now 'Here We Go'

Chelsea have completed the signing of Andrey Santos from Vasco Da Gama, and Fabrizio Romano has given the deal the infamous 'Here We Go' on his YouTube channel.

Reports from Brazil yesterday declared the deal as done, and Romano has today confirmed the news as done. Chelsea have got their man, and he will join the club in January.

Chelsea were adamant on completing the deal for Andrey Santos after missing out on Endrick.

Andrey Santos to Chelsea is now "Here We Go". IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel, Andrey Santos to Chelsea has now been declared as "Here We Go". The deal is done and will be announced after a medical and a contract signing.

Chelsea are continuing their pursuit of young talent, and Andrey Santos is just another example of what they are trying to build.

Santos will cost Chelsea £17.5million. Vasco Da Gama will received 70% and the player will receive 30% of the money from the deal.

The 18-year old is a central midfielder normally but can also be deployed as a defensive midfielder. Santos chose Chelsea over Manchester City and Newcastle.

It is the second deal Chelsea have completed today after the signing of David Datro Fofana from Molde. The club have invested €80million in young players since Todd Boehly took over.

A done deal for Andrey Santos, and it will be announced after the medical and contract signing.

