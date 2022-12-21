Report: Andrey Santos To Chelsea Will Cost €20million

Chelsea have reportedly completed a deal to sign Andrey Santos from Vasco Da Gama, and it will cost €20million. The Brazilian midfielder has chose to Blue's according to reports in Brazil.

Santos has been a target for Chelsea for some time, and the negotiations have sped up in recent weeks. Chelsea are now said to have completed a deal, with just a medical and contract signing left.

It is a sign of things to come at Chelsea as they continue to aim for youth at the club.

Andrey Santos will cost Chelsea €20million. IMAGO / Carneiro Images

According to Lucas Pedrosa, the total cost of Andrey Santos to Chelsea will be around €20million. The player is expected to join Chelsea in 2023.

Vasco Da Gama will get 70% of the deal and Andrey Santos will get 30%. The deal has been closed for €20million, and a farewell announcement for the player is already prepared for the player according to the reports.

Chelsea have recently changed their recruitment policies and focused on bring youth into the club. After missing out on Endrick last week they were not about to miss out on Andrey Santos.

Santos chose Chelsea over Manchester City and Newcastle United, which will make the Chelsea fans very pleased.

The deal is done, and once a medical is done and the contracts are signed, the deal will be announced.

Read More Chelsea Stories: