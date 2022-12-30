Skip to main content
Report: Andrey Santos Will Fly Into London Today For Chelsea Medical

Andrey Santos is set to fly into London today to undergo his Chelsea medical.

Chelsea can't stop signing players at the moment, and Andrey Santos is expected to be the next player the club are able to announce. The Brazilian midfielder is flying into London today to complete his medical.

Santos will sign for Chelsea from Brazilian club Vasco Da Gama, and is seen a massive player for the future. He was highly rated in Brazil.

The deal will likely be announced after the medical is done.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Andrey Santos is set to fly into London today to undergo his medical for Chelsea. 

The deal is now very close to completion, with personal terms agreed and an agreement between both clubs already in place.

Chelsea will pay a guaranteed €12.5million to Vasco Da Gama, but the overall fee will not rise above the original reported €20million.

Andrey Santos is not expected to go on loan immediately.

Santos is one of the player's Chelsea wanted to sign as part of their Vision 2030 plan, which features a whole host of young talented players from around Europe and South America.

Chelsea are at the moment not expected to allow Santos to leave the club on loan in January. Santos will be allowed train with the team and will be assessed by Graham Potter and the staff before making a decision.

Another signing incoming for Chelsea and Todd Boehly, and it is expected to be made official after a successful medical.

