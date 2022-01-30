Report: Anthony Barry in Positive Talks to Leave Chelsea for Frank Lampard's Everton

Chelsea assistant coach Anthony Barry is in positive talks over a potential move to the coaching staff of Everton since the appointment of Frank Lampard at the club, according to reports.

The assistant coach went through the youth academy at Everton before beginning his senior footballing career at Coventry.

Barry joined Chelsea as first-team coach in the summer of 2020 and saw out the final stage as assistant coach of Lampard's managerial tenure at Stamford Bridge.

The Athletic journalist Simon Johnson reports that he has heard Anthony Barry is in positive talks to become assistant coach at Everton.

The report goes on to state that Barry attended the Tranmere Rovers vs Forest Green Rovers match yesterday but the purpose of the trip was not for the job.

Frank Lampard apparently really wants him at the club and the situation is described as being a win-win scenario whether he stays in west London or heads up north.

Further reports have also claimed that long-term assistant Jody Morris will not be at Lampard's side in the dugout at Goodison Park.

Lampard has a tough job awaiting him at Everton, with the Merseyside club currently sat in 16th place, narrowly avoiding the relegation battle.

In an attempt to bolster their attacking options, the former Blues manager may turn to some of his former talents including the likes of Billy Gilmour, Christian Pulisic and Ross Barkley.

All three players have been linked with moves away, considering how difficult it is to make the starting XI in west London.

