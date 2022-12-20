Skip to main content
Report: Anthony Gordon 'Close' To Renewing Everton Contract

IMAGO / Buzzi

Report: Anthony Gordon 'Close' To Renewing Everton Contract

Everton forward Anthony Gordon, heavily linked to a move to Chelsea last summer, is set to renew his contract with Everton.

Anthony Gordon was the subject of many headlines this past summer in regards to his future. Heavily linked to both Tottenham and Chelsea, the young Scouser is reportedly set to spurn interested clubs and extend his stay at Goodison Park. 

According to Chris Bascombe, both sides are close to a contract agreement that will see the 21-year-old commit his immediate future to Everton. The agreement is close to being finalized and the Toffees hope to announce it ahead of the January transfer window.

Anthony Gordon
Gordon has seen his form dip in this Premier League campaign but that could easily be down to all the rumors surrounding him. Frank Lampard has been keen to ensure his long-term future lies at Goodison Park and he appears close to achieving that. 

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea's interest in the forward was driven by the previous manager Thomas Tuchel. Since the arrival of Graham Potter, links between Gordon and Chelsea have died down, so this news of a renewal on the horizon may not be too disappointing to the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge. 

