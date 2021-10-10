    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Antionio Rudiger Wants 'One More Step' in Career Amid Real Madrid Interest

    A blow for the Blues.
    Author:

    Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger could depart the club amid Real Madrid's interest as the German is looking for 'one more step in his career', according to reports in Spain.

    The 28-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and he has been linked with a departure as his contract runs down.

    As per ABC, Rudiger's decision will not be swayed by money but instead sporting reasons as he wants to take another step in his career.

    sipa_35372862 (1)

    It was previously reported that top European clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and the already mentioned Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the defender as no agreement has been struck between the parties over an extension as of yet.

    The 28-year-old is an integral part of Thomas Tuchel's squad and defence, but the demands of Rudiger and Chelsea's willingness are far apart. 

    Tuchel is urging Chelsea to get on with it and to increase their offer to ensure the German stays at the club beyond next summer.

    sipa_35371761

    However, a deal could be out of Chelsea's hands if Rudiger wants to leave to pursue a new step in his career, as ABC report.

    It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will find an agreement with the German as his contract runs down. 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35373793 (3)
    Transfer News

    Report: Antionio Rudiger Wants 'One More Step' in Career Amid Real Madrid Interest

    36 seconds ago
    sipa_35236754 (1)
    News

    'It's Incredible' - Kai Havertz Shares Delight With Chelsea Chant

    17 minutes ago
    Tuchel confused
    News

    Thomas Tuchel's Honest Admission on Juventus & Man City Loss

    32 minutes ago
    sipa_35324136
    News

    Report: Andreas Christensen Has 'Agreement in Place' to Extend Chelsea Contract

    47 minutes ago
    sipa_35283450
    Transfer News

    Report: How Long Chelsea Have Been Interested in Sevilla's Jules Kounde

    1 hour ago
    Tuchel cover 1
    News

    Revealed: The Coaches That Inspired Thomas Tuchel Throughout His Career

    14 hours ago
    1006964414
    Transfer News

    Report: Juventus Have 'No Intention' of Letting Chelsea Target Federico Chiesa Leave

    15 hours ago
    sipa_35236800 (6)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals When He Knew Chelsea Could Win the Champions League

    15 hours ago