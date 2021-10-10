Report: Antionio Rudiger Wants 'One More Step' in Career Amid Real Madrid Interest

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger could depart the club amid Real Madrid's interest as the German is looking for 'one more step in his career', according to reports in Spain.

The 28-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and he has been linked with a departure as his contract runs down.

As per ABC, Rudiger's decision will not be swayed by money but instead sporting reasons as he wants to take another step in his career.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It was previously reported that top European clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and the already mentioned Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the defender as no agreement has been struck between the parties over an extension as of yet.

The 28-year-old is an integral part of Thomas Tuchel's squad and defence, but the demands of Rudiger and Chelsea's willingness are far apart.

Tuchel is urging Chelsea to get on with it and to increase their offer to ensure the German stays at the club beyond next summer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

However, a deal could be out of Chelsea's hands if Rudiger wants to leave to pursue a new step in his career, as ABC report.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will find an agreement with the German as his contract runs down.

