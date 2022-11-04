Skip to main content
Report: Antonio Conte Interested In Signing N'Golo Kante For Tottenham

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Antonio Conte would be interested in signing N'Golo Kante for Tottenham Hotspur next summer.

Antonio Conte is a massive fan of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, and the Italian manager is interested in bringing him to White Hart Lane to play his football for Tottenham in London next season.

Kante is set to leave Chelsea on a free next summer unless a contract can be agreed, which at this stage does look very unlikely, and Tottenham Hotspur could offer the midfielder a chance to sign for them.

It would be a smart move by Conte, who does value experience in his squad. Kante certainly has bundles of that.

Antonio Conte

Former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte is interested in N'Golo Kante.

According to Matteo Moretto of Relevo in Spain, Antonio Conte is a big fan of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, and would be interested in signing the French midfielder next season on a free when his Chelsea contract runs out.

Kante is keen to stay in London according to reports, and if it won't be at Chelsea, then he could look to join Spurs. 

Chelsea are currently unwilling to offer Kante the length of time he desires on a new contract due to his injury record and age. The player is currently expected to run down his contract and leave on a free.

N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante wants to stay in London.

There are other clubs with interest in the French midfielder, with Barcelona and Juventus also having a look at the situation and monitoring it as it progresses. 

Interest for now, but Antonio Conte will certainly keep an eye on N'Golo Kante.

