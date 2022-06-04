Skip to main content

Report: Antonio Conte 'Stands Between' Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku & Inter Milan as Spurs Eye Move

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly standing between Romelu Lukaku and a return to Inter Milan as Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for the Belgian.

The Italian worked with Lukaku during their time at Inter Milan, winning the Serie A title with the Belgian leading his line.

Whilst Lukaku has been heavily linked with a return to the San Siro, Corriere Dello Sport, via Sport Witness, report that Conte is standing 'between Lukaku and Inter'.

imago1002351635h

The report explains that the potential hijacking of a deal is not due to revenge, but because Conte sees Lukaku as his 'number one target' to reinforce his Spurs attack this summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Conte is ready to build a squad capable of challenging for the title and sees Lukaku as a 'pivotal player' to help with his ambitions, as they previously won the Serie A together.

The Italian publication continues to state that the Chelsea forward is ready to ‘go in pressure’ on Thomas Tuchel to force a return to Italy, but Conte has ‘come out of the woodwork’ to complicate the matter.

imago1011941195h

It has been revealed that Lukaku is prepared to take up to a 50 per cent pay cut to return to his former side but Inter Milan must reduce their wage bill significantly to make a move for the Belgian, even on loan, this summer.

This could open the door for Conte and Tottenham, but it is unclear as to whether Chelsea would be willing to sell their striker to a direct rival.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009691594h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have No Problem With Fee for Sevilla's Jules Kounde

By Rob Calcutt45 minutes ago
imago1011439174h
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde's Transfer to Chelsea 'A Matter of Time'

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012375710h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Robert Lewandowski Blow Amid Desire to Join Barcelona

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago0003271222h
News

'I Will Stay at the Hospital' - Former Chelsea Defender Alex Denies Heart Attack Reports After Bypass Surgery

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1012439233h
News

Ethan Ampadu Sends Thomas Tuchel Game Time Message Ahead of Chelsea Return

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012248245h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus and AC Milan Monitoring Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1010644184h
Transfer News

Inter Milan & Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Face Transfer Deadline Issue Amid June 30 Date Clash

By Nick Emms5 hours ago
imago1012064273h
News

'I Don’t Have Enough Information' - Roberto Martinez Comments on Romelu Lukaku Links From Chelsea to Inter Milan

By Rob Calcutt6 hours ago