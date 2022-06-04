Report: Antonio Conte 'Stands Between' Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku & Inter Milan as Spurs Eye Move

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly standing between Romelu Lukaku and a return to Inter Milan as Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for the Belgian.

The Italian worked with Lukaku during their time at Inter Milan, winning the Serie A title with the Belgian leading his line.

Whilst Lukaku has been heavily linked with a return to the San Siro, Corriere Dello Sport, via Sport Witness, report that Conte is standing 'between Lukaku and Inter'.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The report explains that the potential hijacking of a deal is not due to revenge, but because Conte sees Lukaku as his 'number one target' to reinforce his Spurs attack this summer.

Conte is ready to build a squad capable of challenging for the title and sees Lukaku as a 'pivotal player' to help with his ambitions, as they previously won the Serie A together.

The Italian publication continues to state that the Chelsea forward is ready to ‘go in pressure’ on Thomas Tuchel to force a return to Italy, but Conte has ‘come out of the woodwork’ to complicate the matter.

IMAGO / News Images

It has been revealed that Lukaku is prepared to take up to a 50 per cent pay cut to return to his former side but Inter Milan must reduce their wage bill significantly to make a move for the Belgian, even on loan, this summer.

This could open the door for Conte and Tottenham, but it is unclear as to whether Chelsea would be willing to sell their striker to a direct rival.

