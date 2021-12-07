Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Almost Certain' to Leave Chelsea Next Summer

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger is 'almost certain' to leave Chelsea next summer, according to reports.

The Blues defender will see his contract expire at the end of the season and despite him and the club having negotiations over a new deal, an agreement has not yet been reached between the two.

There is now a growing feeling that the German will leave Chelsea after five years in west London.

According to Eurosport, there are close sources that believe 'it is almost certain' that Rudiger will leave the Blues next summer.

Amid speculation that he has yet to agree to a new deal there has been interest from clubs around Europe, with the likes of Bayern Munich and PSG being keen on signing him.

The report names arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur as a potential destination should he leave, with the north London side expected to make a strong proposal.

Rudiger is able to sign a pre-contract deal with a new club come January.

The German international isn't the only defensive option at Chelsea that will see their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta is yet to sign a new contract, with Eurosport saying that some members of the squad are 'bewildered' that the Spaniard's future at the cub has not been secured.

Andreas Christensen could also leave next summer, but there is an expectation that he will sign a new deal in west London soon. Thiago Silva is another name who will leave should he not sign a new contract.

