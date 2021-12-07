Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Almost Certain' to Leave Chelsea Next Summer Amid Real Madrid Interest

Author:

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger is 'almost certain' to leave Chelsea next summer, according to reports. 

The Blues defender will see his contract expire at the end of the season and despite him and the club having negotiations over a new deal, an agreement has not yet been reached between the two. 

There is now a growing feeling that the German will leave Chelsea after five years in west London. 

imago1008389486h

According to Eurosport, there are close sources that believe 'it is almost certain' that Rudiger will leave the Blues next summer.

Amid speculation that he has yet to agree to a new deal there has been interest from clubs around Europe, with the likes of Bayern Munich and PSG being keen on signing him.

Read More

The report names arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur as a potential destination should he leave, with the north London side expected to make a strong proposal.

Rudiger is able to sign a pre-contract deal with a new club come January.

imago1008211863h

The German international isn't the only defensive option at Chelsea that will see their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta is yet to sign a new contract, with Eurosport saying that some members of the squad are 'bewildered' that the Spaniard's future at the cub has not been secured.

Andreas Christensen could also leave next summer, but there is an expectation that he will sign a new deal in west London soon. Thiago Silva is another name who will leave should he not sign a new contract.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008453112h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reveals Honest Conversations With Thomas Tuchel Regarding Chelsea Playing Time

25 seconds ago
imago1008453092h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Almost Certain' to Leave Chelsea Next Summer

25 seconds ago
imago1008344914h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Made £50M Offer for Man Utd's Dean Henderson Last Summer

30 minutes ago
imago1008387174h (1)
News

Loftus-Cheek Ready to Step Up for Chelsea Amid Chelsea Injury Absences

1 hour ago
imago1008432916h
News

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel Confirms Number of Fit Chelsea Players for Zenit Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008341890h
News

'He Played With Back Pain' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Jorginho's Fitness Setback

2 hours ago
imago1008213173h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest N'Golo Kante Verdict Amid Injury Concerns

2 hours ago
imago1008453112h (1)
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Gives Honest Assessment on Return to Chelsea After Failed Fulham Loan

3 hours ago