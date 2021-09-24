September 24, 2021
Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Angry' as Chelsea's Jules Kounde Contract Offer is Revealed

Rudiger is not happy.
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is 'angry' as Chelsea offered Sevilla's Jules Kounde a lucrative deal in the summer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and is yet to agree to an extension.

As per BILD Sport, the Chelsea defender is angry due to the offer the Blues made Kounde in the summer.

sipa_33415208

The report states that Rudiger is upset because Chelsea offered Kounde a contract of €6 million 'net'. 

The report continues to state that even a direct conversation between Rudiger and Marina Granovskaia has not changed his frustration as he wishes to earn 'double digits'.

European clubs will be allowed to negotiate terms with the German in January ahead of a potential free transfer the following summer if Chelsea do not agree a new deal with Rudiger by the transfer window.

kounde cover

The 28-year-old elite defender believes that his next move will likely be the last 'big-money deal' of his career so is keen to ensure that he will recieve a huge financial package.

It was previously reported that the Blues will need to double Rudiger's salary for the defender to stay at the club and avoid losing him to their European rivals.

Chelsea could make a move for Kounde in January, despite a failed bid in the summer, and this could leave Rudiger's future in doubt if he refuses to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

