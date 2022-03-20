Skip to main content
Report: Antonio Rudiger Approached By Three Clubs Amid Chelsea Future Uncertainty

Antonio Rudiger has been approached by at least three clubs over a potential free transfer this summer, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season when his contract expires, however he wants to remain at Stamford Bridge.

No deal has been agreed between the two parties, and Chelsea are currently unable to carry out any transfer business due to operating under a special licence following the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich.

imago1010743308h

Chelsea will be hoping to be taken over as soon as possible, which would then allow them to resume contract negotiations. 

Plenty of clubs have been showing interest, and Fabrizio Romano reports that at least three teams have approached the Germany international. 

Juventus, Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester United and Newcastle United have all been linked, however Bayern Munich are no longer in the race to sign Rudiger this summer. 

imago1010677448h (1)

Rudiger is more than happy in west London and will decide his future at the end of the season as he weighs up all of his options. 

"Future? At the moment I am here, I have always said that I am happy here and we will see what to do in the future," Rudiger told TuttoMercatoWeb on his plans

Once Chelsea's takeover has been finalised and completed, futures of players will become more clear as the priority list is worked through, which will most certainly include those who could leave for free this summer. 

imago1010743321h
