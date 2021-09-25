Report: Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Could be One of Europe's Highest Earners

Report: Antonio Rudiger Could be One of Europe's Highest Earners as £400,000 Contract is Revealed Amid Chelsea Stand-off

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger could be one of the highest earners in European football if he was to leave the club.

The German centre-back joined the Blues back in 2017 and has thoroughly enjoyed life under Thomas Tuchel since the manager arrived in January.

He was crucial to Chelsea's Champions League success last season and is currently one of football's top defenders.

According to The Mirror, the 28-year-old is attracting attention from some of the continent's top clubs.

His contract is set to expire next summer, with Bayern Munich and Juventus said to be interested in securing his signature for the start of next season.

It is believed he could earn around £400,000 a week away from the Blues.

Rudiger and Chelsea have also been negotiating the possibility of him extending his contract beyond next summer, but nothing has yet been agreed and the German international is keeping his options open.

He joined the Blues ahead of the 17/18 season and has since won the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup.

Rudiger's performances for Chelsea under Tuchel have seen him cement himself as one of the most consistent defenders in football.

However, it seems as though he may be preparing for the next step of his career with a potential move away at the end of the season.

Like the rest of the team, Chelsea's German centre-back has enjoyed a strong start to the season. He has kept five clean sheets so far during the campaign and even scored away at Tottenham Hotspur last week.

