    October 11, 2021
    Report: Antonio Rudiger Could Earn 'Succulent Bonus' if He Rejects Chelsea to Join Real Madrid

    Antonio Rudiger could earn a huge bonus if he decides to reject Chelsea to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer, according to reports.

    The 28-year-old will be allowed to talk to foreign clubs in January regarding a transfer at the end of the season if he does not sign an extension with Chelsea in the next few months.

    As per Spanish source ABC, Rudiger could receive a 'succulent bonus' if he chooses to sign for Real Madrid.

    The repot continues to state that if he chooses to join Real Madrid at the end of the season in the January transfer window, Rudiger 'would also receie a succulent transfer bonus'.

    The Spanish giants would not have to pay a transfer fee for the defender, allowing his agents to demand a huge signing on fee instead.

    It was previously reported that top European clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and the already mentioned Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the defender as no agreement has been struck between the parties over an extension as of yet.

    The news comes after it was reported that Rudiger wants 'one more step' in his career and that he will not make a decision regarding money but instead do what is best for his sporting career.

    Tuchel is urging Chelsea to get on with it and to increase their offer to ensure the German stays at the club beyond next summer but it could be out of the club's control is Rudiger wishes to depart.

    It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the German, who has been impressive so far this season.

