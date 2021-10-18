Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Determined' to Leave Chelsea With Real Madrid, PSG & Bayern Munich on Standby

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is not 'determined' to 'try his luck elsewhere' following contract stand-offs with the Blues, according to reports in Spain.

The 28-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and he would be free to discuss terms with foreign sides in January.

And as per Marca via Sport Witness, Rudiger has hie sights set on a move.

The news comes after reports that Rudiger and his entourage have deemed Chelsea's latest offer as 'disrespectful'.

Rudiger had previously said that he is happy at Chelsea, admitting earlier this month: "I feel good where I am now."

However, Chelsea's initial contract offer is not good enough to convince the German to sign on.

The German has attracted interest from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, so would have his selection when deciding on his next club.

Real Madrid look like the most likely option for Rudiger as they prepare a contract offer in January, much like the deal that saw David Alaba join Los Blancos in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that he wants his defender to stay, but may become helpless if the German international has made his mind up already.

