Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Extremely Unlikely' to Go to Manchester United as Chelsea Remain Hopeful

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is 'extremely unlikely' to move to Manchester United in the upcoming summer transfer window, as his current side remain hopeful of holding onto him, according to reports.

The Germany international will be out of contract in June and he has been surrounded by speculation all season about where he may end up in the summer.

imago1011424135h

As per Ben Jacobs, a potential move to Manchester United remains 'extremely unlikely' for Antonio Rudiger, despite recent news of Erik ten Hag's arrival as manager.

This comes as news since Rudiger has made it clear to the club, currently under the tutelage of Ralf Rangnick, that he wants guaranteed Champions League football next season.

Among the other parties interested, there lies Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain who are both on the verge of winning their respective domestic league titles.

Jacobs reports that Chelsea are also still keen on holding onto him and Rudiger hasn't yet made up his mind, partly because he is waiting for the club's next owner to be announced.

imago1011278189h

He is likely to decide on his future by early May, however, so there is no uncertainty over the summer months.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with Real Madrid all season and it is understood that he has huge respect for current manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The club's La Liga rivals, Barcelona, are also interested in the soon-to-be free agent as they look to continue re-building their squad on a limited budget.

imago1011460416h
