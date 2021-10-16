    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Antonio Rudiger Hands Chelsea Transfer Deadline Amid Real Madrid Interest

    Author:

    Chelsea have been given a deadline to decide the future of Antonio Rudiger, according to reports. 

    The Blues defender has been rumoured to be keen on signing a new deal with the club, with his current contract expiring next summer. 

    Germany's 48-time international has attracted a lot of attention from other sides around Europe who would be keen on signing him should he leave west London.

    sipa_35373793 (3)

    According to German outlet SPORT1, 'Rudiger and his management want to force a decision this year'.

    They also add that he feels 'right at home with the reigning Champions League winner', suggesting he would be keen to renew his contract at the Blues.

    Chelsea are believed to have offered the German a new deal in recent weeks but the offer was reportedly disappointing from Rudiger's point of view.

    SPORT1 also hint that a move away from the club has not been ruled out.

    sipa_34757574 (1)

    Rudiger joined the Blues in the summer of 2017 and has enjoyed a highly successful career in blue ever since.

    He has collected winners' medals in the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup, as well as amassing 159 appearances so far.

    However unless the situation changes and a new deal isn't agreed, he could be leaving the club as a free agent after five years in the capital.

    Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus have all been recently linked with the centre-back.

    Rudiger is unavailable for his side's Premier League clash away at Brentford in the Saturday evening kick-off.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35324216 (2)
    Transfer News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger Hands Chelsea Transfer Deadline Amid Real Madrid Interest

    just now
    sipa_35318373
    News

    Olivier Giroud Outlines Differences Between Chelsea and Arsenal Mentality

    20 minutes ago
    Tuchel x Wenger
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals Trust in Arsene Wenger Amid International Break Frustration

    50 minutes ago
    sipa_35391411
    News

    Thomas Frank Makes Chelsea Admission Ahead of Brentford Clash

    1 hour ago
    TW x Tuchel
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Hints at Timo Werner Selection Against Brentford

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34577333 (1)
    News

    'It is Normal That People Have Concerns' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Thoughts on Newcastle Takeover

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35322387 (1)
    News

    Reavealed: Thiago Silva is in Quarantine After Returning to Chelsea From Brazil Duty

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (35)
    News

    Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Pulisic, Ziyech & Lukaku: The Chelsea Team News to Face Brentford

    2 hours ago