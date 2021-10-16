Report: Antonio Rudiger Hands Chelsea Transfer Deadline Amid Real Madrid Interest

Chelsea have been given a deadline to decide the future of Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

The Blues defender has been rumoured to be keen on signing a new deal with the club, with his current contract expiring next summer.

Germany's 48-time international has attracted a lot of attention from other sides around Europe who would be keen on signing him should he leave west London.

According to German outlet SPORT1, 'Rudiger and his management want to force a decision this year'.

They also add that he feels 'right at home with the reigning Champions League winner', suggesting he would be keen to renew his contract at the Blues.

Chelsea are believed to have offered the German a new deal in recent weeks but the offer was reportedly disappointing from Rudiger's point of view.

SPORT1 also hint that a move away from the club has not been ruled out.

Rudiger joined the Blues in the summer of 2017 and has enjoyed a highly successful career in blue ever since.

He has collected winners' medals in the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup, as well as amassing 159 appearances so far.

However unless the situation changes and a new deal isn't agreed, he could be leaving the club as a free agent after five years in the capital.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus have all been recently linked with the centre-back.

Rudiger is unavailable for his side's Premier League clash away at Brentford in the Saturday evening kick-off.

