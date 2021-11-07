Report: Antonio Rudiger in 'Advanced Talks' With Real Madrid as Chelsea Exit Nears

Antonio Rudiger is in advanced talks with Real Madrid ahead of leaving Chelsea on a free transfer next summer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and Chelsea are yet to agree an extension with the defender which sees him set to leave when his deal expires in June 2022.

Rudiger wants £200,000-a-week if he is to sign a new deal in west London but the European champions are currently not ready to match his demands.

His situation at Stamford Bridge has sparked the attention from clubs across Europe including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG who are among a whole host of teams interested.

But it is now being reported by transfer 'insider' Pedro Almeida that Rudiger is in 'advanced talks' to join Carlo Ancelotti's side at the Bernabeu.

Chelsea haven't 'given up' on renewing Rudiger's deal but as January 1 approaches, the more unlikely it gets that the German departs.

He is able to agree a pre-contract with clubs from the start of January 2022 should he not finalise a new deal with Chelsea.

Rudiger recently addressed his future insisting he is happy at Chelsea and isn't focusing on any speculation.

“The most important thing is that I feel happy here,” he told the Guardian.

“I think if people look at it, they can see I’m happy. About the contract situation, I talk with the club. This is for nobody’s ears. It was how I said it would be after the Euros – there would be talks. There was a talk between Marina (Granovskaia) and my agent. We have the situation where we are at now and I have nothing to do with all the speculation. This is not in my mind. I’m focused on what I’m doing because this is why I wake up every morning.”

