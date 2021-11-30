Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Intends' to Leave Chelsea Amid Real Madrid Interest

Author:

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger intends to leave the club next summer as Real Madrid are circling for his signature, according to reports in Spain.

The defender's current deal in west London expires at the end of the season, meaning that he is free to talk to foreign clubs about a transfer next summer as early as January.

As per Spanish journalist Mario Coregana vis theMadridZone, Rudiger intends to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer and Los Blancos will try to sign him on a free transfer.

imago1008352614h

This comes after reports that the Spanish giants were stepping up their efforts in pursuit of the German.

However, according to other reports, Rudiger wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, but took his last contract offer - €8.5 million a season - as 'a slap in the face'.

Read More

Despite the rumours circulating regarding his future, Rudiger admitted that he is fully focused on Chelsea as the Blues look to win as much silverware as possible this season.

He said: "For now I am only concentrating on what is happening right now. I owe that to the club, the coach and the team.

"I’m currently only focused on Chelsea. We’ll see what happens."

