September 23, 2021
Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Leaning Towards' Chelsea Stay Amid PSG, Real Madrid & Bayern Munich Interest

A boost for the Blues.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has handed the club a huge boost regarding his contract negotiations as he is 'leaning towards' staying in London, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is out of contract next season and would be free to talk to foreign sides from January if Chelsea do not strike an agreement over a new deal.

However, as per Sport BILD via Sport Witness, the defender is 'leaning towards' staying at Chelsea as opposed to leaving.

sipa_34757573 (2)

It was also reported that German Champions Bayern Munich have contacted Rudiger's agent and brother Sahr Senesie over a potential Bundesliga return whilst Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in the Chelsea star.

However, Chelsea are 'not thinking' about letting Rudiger leave despite there being no movement on an extension as of yet.

The Blues are 'likely to approach' Rudiger with an 'offer in recognition' of his achievements to ward off interest from elsewhere.

sipa_34999843

Rudiger has been in fine form since Thomas Tuchel took over as Chelsea boss earlier in the year and was shortlisted for UEFA Defender of the Year as the Blues lifted the Champions League trophy back in May and Rudiger could be rewarded with an improved offer from the Blues.

It remains to be seen as to where the defender's future will be but a more positive report from Germany will be music to the Chelsea fan's ears.

sipa_34757574 (3)
