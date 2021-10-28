Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Most Likely' to Leave Chelsea on Free Transfer

    Author:

    Antonio Rudiger is growing increasingly likely to leave Chelsea on a free transfer next summer. 

    The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and the club are yet to agree a contract extension with the German. 

    He has started to attract interest from a whole host of clubs in the Premier League and across Europe, including the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG.

    sipa_35373793 (6)

    Rudiger's demands have seen Chelsea hesitate in matching his demands with the central defender wanting a new deal worth £200.000-a-week.

    Chelsea are reluctant to match his salary demands and are supposedly refusing to offer in excess of £150,000-a-week. 

    Now Eurosport report Rudiger is 'most likely' to depart when his deal expires at the end of the current campaign.

    Read More

    He is also free to speak to clubs from January and can even sign a pre-contract ahead of a possible Blues departure next summer. 

    sipa_35665422 (1)

    There is 'deep worry' in west London over Rudiger committing his future to the European champions which has seen clubs start to show 'big interest' ahead of a possible swoop.

    Chelsea are reported to already be making alternative plans to replace Rudiger should they begin next season without the Germany international at the club. 

    Jules Kounde, Matthijs de Ligt and Pau Torres have all been linked with the Blues. 

