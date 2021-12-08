Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Move Closer' to Chelsea Exit Amid Real Madrid 'Informal Agreement'

Antonio Rudiger is set to leave Chelsea next summer when his contract at the club expires, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and it is becoming increasingly unlikely he will pen an extension with the European champions.

Rudiger will be free to speak to clubs from January 1 to discuss a summer switch and will be able to agree a pre-contract in the New Year if no agreement with the Blues is reached.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He wants around £200,000-a-week but Chelsea aren't prepared to match the German's wishes, falling well short which leaves his future at Stamford Bridge incredibly uncertain.

Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich have shown interest in the central defender, and the Independent have now reported talks have taken place between Rudiger's representatives and potential suitors.

His brother and agent, Sahr Senesie, met with Real Madrid a few weeks ago and it's claimed 'an informal agreement between the parties is understood to be in place'.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Bayern Munich have also held talks and remain in the race as Rudiger moves closer to leaving Chelsea.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest but Rudiger would favour a move abroad if he departs Chelsea.

Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel has made his stance clear over Rudiger's future, wanting him to remain at the club.

“The situation is the situation," admitted Tuchel last month. "We want him to stay, this is very clear and he knows it. But sometimes in these situations, there is a certain delay and, obviously, there is a delay in these talks and his decision.

“It can happen these days but it does not affect his mentality, it doesn’t affect his quality, it doesn’t affect his behaviour. He is fully committed to Chelsea right now and I am absolutely sure he feels the trust, respect and love from the club and spectators.”

