Antonio Rudiger is wanting a 'good project' to be part of this summer, according to reports as he evaluates his future.

The Chelsea defender is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree an extension with the Blues.

However, due to the special licence the UK Government has placed on Chelsea's operations following the sanctioning to owner Roman Abramovich, Thomas Tuchel's side are unable to conduct any transfer business. That includes extending players' contracts.

Rudiger has attracted interest from across Europe: Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG have all shown interest, while Barcelona are the latest to join the race for his signature.

His half-brother and agent, Sahr Senesie, was pictured in Barcelona this week holding talks with the Barcelona board, Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff, in a local hotel over a potential summer move.

His camp though, insists nothing has been decided on his future yet as remaining at Chelsea remains a priority.

As per Fabrizio Romano, before PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid. Chelsea's quarter-final opponents, Rudiger considered PSG as a likely destination.

Now Rudiger's new demand, along with his €9 million-a-year salary demands, is that he wants a 'good project' to be involved with, whoever his next club may be.

Chelsea want him to stay, but for now they cannot enter talks due to the sanctions so will be hoping for a takeover to happen sooner rather than later in their bid to keep the Germany international at the club.

