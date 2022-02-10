Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Not an Option' for Bayern Munich Amid Chelsea Contract Decision
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is not an option for Bayern Munich when he is out of contract at the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The 28-year-old could be set for a Stamford Bridge departure as his contract expires in June.
However, as per Fabrizio Romano, Byaern Munich will not be his next club.
The journalist wrote: "Despite last days rumours, Toni Rüdiger's not even an option for FC Bayern as free agent. His salary demands are too high for German club - not interested at current conditions.
The final decision on the Chelsea contract proposal has not yet been made."
This comes after rumours stated that Rudiger has met with PSG over a potential switch to France.
Read More
Rudiger has rejected Chelsea's latest approach, offering £200,000-a-week, according to reports and could be set for a departure.
Last month, Thomas Tuchel admitted he didn't need to sit down to hold talks with Rudiger to convince him to stay.
"I don’t feel he needs a lot of coffees with me. He is a guy that needs to trust you, to feel the connection, feel the trust. He wants to feel it by minutes and by actions. I don’t feel Toni needs a lot of words, pampering and coffee talks or invitations to dinner or whatever.
"He is a top professional, this is what he proves. He is important, nothing has changed. We are in talks. It is in good hands because I trust the club 100 per cent and I trust the player so it’s a no problem situation for me.
"Obviously also for Toni he can still deliver, he did a fantastic match now in a back four. He’s super reliable. Nothing has changed. The points of view have not changed. Once something chances, you will be the first to know.”
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube