Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Open' to Bayern Munich Transfer as Chelsea Contract Talks Stall

Antonio Rudiger is open to joining Bayern Munich as contract talks with Chelsea prolongue, according to reports in Germany.

The 28-year-old will be free to negotiate with interested foreign clubs come January if Chelsea do not tie up his future by then, allowing the possibility for him to depart on a free transfer next summer.

One of the interested clubs is Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich and as per BILD Sport, Rudiger is 'open' to talking with the club.

In his four years at the club, Rudiger has played a total of 156 matches, and he was a vital part of the squad that lifted the Champions league trophy in May 2021.

He has been a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side since the German coach took over from Frank Lampard and was nominated for UEFA Defender of the Year for his heroics in Chelsea blue last season.

Julian Nagelsmann sees Rudiger as a fitting replacement for Niklas Sule, should he choose to leave the Allianz Arena next summer and the defender is interested in moving back to Germany, where he previously played for Stuttgart.

SIPA USA

It was previously reported that Rudiger is 'angry' with Chelsea, who offer Jules Kounde a lucrative deal in the summer but are unwilling to double the German's wages to keep him at the club.

It remains to be seen as to where Rudiger will play his football next season but with Bayern Munich's interest it could be a case of who pays more.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube