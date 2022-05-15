Report: Antonio Rudiger Rejected PSG and Bayern Munich to Join Real Madrid

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger rejected both PSG and Bayern Munich in favour of joining Real Madrid, according to reports.

The centre-back is set to leave the Blues at the end of the season when his contract expires, therefore departing the Stamford Bridge outfit after five years in the capital.

He will join Madrid for next season, with Rudiger now preparing for his final two games for Chelsea.

According to Diario AS, via Madrid Universal, the German defender rejected proposals from both PSG and Bayern and opted for a move to the La Liga Champions instead.

The offers made by the two former clubs are said to have been better than what Madrid proposed, but he will make the move to the Spanish capital in the summer.

Reports in the week revealed that he has already completed his medical at his new club, and there is a €400 million release clause in his contract that will last until 2026.

He will therefore leave Chelsea after five years, signing for the club from Roma in the summer of 2017.

After their FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool on Saturday afternoon, the German international revealed that the club's sanctions were not the reason as to why he didn't sign a new deal at the Blues.

He said: “I don’t want to go into deep things. There was a chance (to extend) but sanctions was not the problem. It’s not only about one side, it’s about both sides.

"Chelsea have been great to me and I have been great for Chelsea. I am very, very thankful. Me, my family, I became a man here. My kids were born here and everything. London and especially Chelsea will always be special to me.

"It’s been five years with ups and downs as normal. There were a lot of positive things, but that’s why I’m even more frustrated because I wanted to have a different ending (winning the FA Cup)."

