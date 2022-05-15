Skip to main content

Report: Antonio Rudiger Rejected PSG and Bayern Munich to Join Real Madrid

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger rejected both PSG and Bayern Munich in favour of joining Real Madrid, according to reports. 

The centre-back is set to leave the Blues at the end of the season when his contract expires, therefore departing the Stamford Bridge outfit after five years in the capital. 

He will join Madrid for next season, with Rudiger now preparing for his final two games for Chelsea.

imago1011841023h

According to Diario AS, via Madrid Universal, the German defender rejected proposals from both PSG and Bayern and opted for a move to the La Liga Champions instead.

The offers made by the two former clubs are said to have been better than what Madrid proposed, but he will make the move to the Spanish capital in the summer.

Reports in the week revealed that he has already completed his medical at his new club, and there is a €400 million release clause in his contract that will last until 2026.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He will therefore leave Chelsea after five years, signing for the club from Roma in the summer of 2017.

imago1011939479h

After their FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool on Saturday afternoon, the German international revealed that the club's sanctions were not the reason as to why he didn't sign a new deal at the Blues.

He said: “I don’t want to go into deep things. There was a chance (to extend) but sanctions was not the problem. It’s not only about one side, it’s about both sides. 

"Chelsea have been great to me and I have been great for Chelsea. I am very, very thankful. Me, my family, I became a man here. My kids were born here and everything. London and especially Chelsea will always be special to me.

"It’s been five years with ups and downs as normal. There were a lot of positive things, but that’s why I’m even more frustrated because I wanted to have a different ending (winning the FA Cup)."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012001023h
News

'We Are All Together' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Chelsea Unity Despite FA Cup Final Defeat

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1012000177h
News

'Still a Young Player' - Cesar Azpilicueta Believes There is Still Time for Mason Mount to Win FA Cup

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1012000488h
News

Mason Mount Thanks Chelsea Fans for Support After Penalty Miss in FA Cup Final Defeat

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012009095h
News

'Have to Put Our Heads up' - Cesar Azpilicueta Calls for Chelsea to 'go for the Next One' After FA Cup Final Defeat

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011998420h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Squad Building After Chelsea's FA Cup Final Loss to Liverpool

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012001020h
News

'We Have to Appreciate' - Cesar Azpilicueta Believes Chelsea Need to Remember Earlier Season Success Despite FA Cup Final Loss

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011627875h
Transfer News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants to Sign Chelsea's N'Golo Kante at Manchester United

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011994292h
News

'Didn't Make it Easier' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on How Sanctions Have Affected Chelsea's Season

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago