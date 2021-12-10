Report: Antonio Rudiger Set to Lucrative Transfer as Chelsea Exit Nears

Antonio Rudiger is set to become one of the highest paid defenders in the world should he leave Chelsea next summer on a free transfer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and it is growing increasingly unlikely he'll pen an extension with the European champions.

Rudiger has attracted interest from across Europe which has seen his agent hold talks with Real Madrid in recent weeks, who have also emerged as the current front-runners for his signature.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Bayern Munich and PSG are also showing interest as they eye landing Rudiger for nothing at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

As per the Mail, should Rudiger leave Stamford Bridge he is expected to be one of the best paid defenders in history with clubs willing to quadruple his current wages.

He could earn up to £400,000-a-week in his new deal. Rudiger is able to agree a pre-contract with clubs from January 1.

Talks with Chelsea have stalled due to the club's unwillingness to meet the defender's demands of a £200,000-a-week extension.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Thomas Tuchel has made his stance over the German's future clear in recent weeks but knows it is up to the centre-back to decide his own fate.

“Everybody wants him to stay, this is pretty clear," said Tuchel last month.

“Sometimes there is a delay in things but he knows what he has, playing for a fantastic club in a fantastic league, so we have a bit of patience and hopefully it happens.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube