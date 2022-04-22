Report: Antonio Rudiger to Decide Future After Waiting for Chelsea Amid PSG, Juventus & Real Madrid Interest

Antonio Rudiger will decide his future in the 'coming weeks' after waiting for Chelsea's ownership situation to be resolved, with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid still interested in the defender, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The German international has still not made a decision regarding his future whilst Chelsea can't offer him a contract extension until the club is sold.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Rudiger will decide his future in the coming weeks.

IMAGO / Alterphotos

Taking to Twitter, the journalist wrote: "Antonio Rüdiger will decide his future in the coming weeks. He's waiting for Chelsea, he's been more than respectful - but there's still no change.

"Real Madrid have never been out of the race, always in contact. Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus pushing. It's still open."

This comes following reports that Rudiger wanted to make a decision regarding his future by the end of April, with just over a week left in the month.

He has been able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with non-English sides since January but is yet to put pen to paper on a move away from Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea are unable to discuss terms with him at present due to still being under UK Government sanctions relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and whilst the sale process nears its conclusion, Rudiger's decision could come too soon.

The Blues are hoping to be sold by May and could convince Rudiger to stay if he has not signed elsewhere before the sale of the club.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the German, who has become a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube