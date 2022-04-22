Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Antonio Rudiger to Decide Future After Waiting for Chelsea Amid PSG, Juventus & Real Madrid Interest

Antonio Rudiger will decide his future in the 'coming weeks' after waiting for Chelsea's ownership situation to be resolved, with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid still interested in the defender, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The German international has still not made a decision regarding his future whilst Chelsea can't offer him a contract extension until the club is sold.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Rudiger will decide his future in the coming weeks.

imago1011309786h

Taking to Twitter, the journalist wrote: "Antonio Rüdiger will decide his future in the coming weeks. He's waiting for Chelsea, he's been more than respectful - but there's still no change.

"Real Madrid have never been out of the race, always in contact. Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus pushing. It's still open."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This comes following reports that Rudiger wanted to make a decision regarding his future by the end of April, with just over a week left in the month.

He has been able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with non-English sides since January but is yet to put pen to paper on a move away from Stamford Bridge.

imago1011396748h

Chelsea are unable to discuss terms with him at present due to still being under UK Government sanctions relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and whilst the sale process nears its conclusion, Rudiger's decision could come too soon.

The Blues are hoping to be sold by May and could convince Rudiger to stay if he has not signed elsewhere before the sale of the club.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the German, who has become a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011461741h
News

Lewis Hamilton Offers Further Insight Into Chelsea Takeover Bid Backing Ahead of Imola GP

By Matt Debono33 minutes ago
imago1011434352h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Defender Emerson Palmieri Wanted By Juventus This Summer

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010786052h
News

Max Verstappen Makes Lewis Hamilton Admission After Chelsea Bid Involvement Revealed

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010992402h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs West Ham: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1011044404h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago0047631761h
News

Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Inducted Into Premier League Hall of Fame

By Nick Emms15 hours ago
imago1011254040h
News

Andreas Christensen: Chelsea's Recent Defensive Performances Not Good Enough

By Nick Emms16 hours ago
imago1011447430h
News

Timo Werner Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's Inconsistency Following Arsenal Loss

By Nick Emms16 hours ago