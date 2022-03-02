Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Antonio Rudiger to Make a Decision on His Chelsea Future Over the Summer Months

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is unlikely to make a decision on his future before the summer months, according to reports.

The Germany international will be out of contract with the Blues at the end of June and his departure has been speculated since the season began.

With the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich all reported to be interested in the centre-back, Rudiger has had plenty of options available at his disposal ahead of decision time.

imago1006992224h

As reported by Sky Sports, Rudiger is unlikely to make a decision on his future until the summer months due to both his respect for his current club as well as being inundated with interest from a number of clubs.

The report goes on to state that discussions over a new contract have not progressed forward since January and no improved official offer has been made since then.

Read More

Rudiger's representatives are also said to be in 'constant dialogue' with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain who are both keen on the centre-back's signature.

imago1010236679h

The Blues are currently facing a defensive contract crisis with the likes of both Andreas Christensen and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta out of contract at the end of the season, and on the verge of joining Barcelona.

In the trio's stead, Thomas Tuchel is assessing his options, which include Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde who has also amassed interest across Europe.

Rudiger was key to his side's European triumph last season as well as much of the success they have enjoyed so far this season and manny have labelled him up there as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1006992224h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger to Make a Decision on His Chelsea Future Over the Summer Months

By Jago Hemming
just now
imago1010228973h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Kepa Arrizabalaga & Edouard Mendy Decision Over Who Will Start in Goal vs Luton Town

By Matt Debono
8 hours ago
imago1010216227h (1)
News

Chelsea Suffering From Physical Overload After Tough Carabao Cup Final Ahead of Midweek FA Cup Tie

By Jago Hemming
8 hours ago
imago1009691546h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea in 'Ideal Position' to Sign Jules Kounde as Competition Arrives Too Late to Beat Blues

By Jago Hemming
9 hours ago
imago1010252278h
News

Why Thomas Tuchel Gave Chelsea Squad Day Off After Liverpool Defeat Ahead of Luton FA Cup Tie

By Matt Debono
9 hours ago
imago1010209690h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Trying to Create Positive Atmosphere at Club Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By Matt Debono
9 hours ago
imago1009563867h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Have to Complete Professional Job to Avoid FA Cup Upset vs In-Form Luton

By Matt Debono
10 hours ago
imago1010231610h
News

'Right Attitude, Motivation & Commitment' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad for Luton Town FA Cup Tie

By Matt Debono
11 hours ago