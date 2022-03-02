Report: Antonio Rudiger to Make a Decision on His Chelsea Future Over the Summer Months

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is unlikely to make a decision on his future before the summer months, according to reports.

The Germany international will be out of contract with the Blues at the end of June and his departure has been speculated since the season began.

With the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich all reported to be interested in the centre-back, Rudiger has had plenty of options available at his disposal ahead of decision time.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

As reported by Sky Sports, Rudiger is unlikely to make a decision on his future until the summer months due to both his respect for his current club as well as being inundated with interest from a number of clubs.

The report goes on to state that discussions over a new contract have not progressed forward since January and no improved official offer has been made since then.

Rudiger's representatives are also said to be in 'constant dialogue' with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain who are both keen on the centre-back's signature.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Blues are currently facing a defensive contract crisis with the likes of both Andreas Christensen and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta out of contract at the end of the season, and on the verge of joining Barcelona.

In the trio's stead, Thomas Tuchel is assessing his options, which include Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde who has also amassed interest across Europe.

Rudiger was key to his side's European triumph last season as well as much of the success they have enjoyed so far this season and manny have labelled him up there as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

