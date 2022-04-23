Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Very Close' to Chelsea Departure as Real Madrid Re-Entered Talks Following Champions League Victory

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is 'very close' to joining Real Madrid as Los Blancos re-started negotiations with the German after the Blues' Champions League victory in Madrid.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has so far not committed to a new deal at Chelsea or abroad.

However, as per Gianluca Di Marzio, Rudiger is thought to be close to reaching an agreement with Real Madrid.

The report states that Rudiger lowered his salary demands, which were previously an issue in the transfer.

Manchester United allegedly made the richest proposal to the German, but Rudiger wants guaranteed Champions League football, something which La Liga leaders Real Madrid can provide.

This comes following reports that Rudiger's agents contacted Real Madrid as they looked to secure his future away from Chelsea, who cannot offer him an extension on his deal due to to ongoing sale process.

Rudiger wanted to make his decision by the end of April and now it appears that he will be moving to Spain along with Andreas Christensen, who was heavily reported to have signed his contract with Barcelona.

Rudiger's was pictured in meetings with Los Blancos' rivals, Barcelona, but it appears that he has now reached out to Real Madrid in order to try and force a move through to Spain, which is 'very close'.

Chelsea, who have still not been taken over as Raine Group look to submit their preferred bidder to the UK Government ahead of May, look like they will lose their defensive star at the end of the season as he joins Carlo Ancelotti's men.

