Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Wanted' by Paris Saint Germain on Free Transfer Amid Chelsea Contract Stand-Off

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is wanted by French side Paris Saint Germain as his contract expires next summer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old could be sold in January as the Chelsea hierarchy could go against Thomas Tuchel's wishes to cash in on the defender in the winter window.

As per Sport Mediaset via Sport Witness, PSG want to sign Rudiger on a free transfer next summer.

It is thought that the Blues will then reignite their interest in Sevilla's Jules Kounde, who they failed to sign in the previous transfer window if Rudiger departs.

Under Frank Lampard, Rudiger was set for a departure but since Tuchel arrived in January, the defender has featured consistently for the Blues and has solidified his place in the club's backline.

Since the beginning of the season Chelsea's German international has started every single game and has become a key cog in the Blues' back-line.

It was earlier reported that Chelsea's offer to Rudiger has fallen 'short of expectations' and as things stand he will be free to negotiate with other clubs in January, with PSG lining up a bid.

ESPN continue to report that Chelsea are only prepared to offer the German £150,000 a week but the defender would require at least £200,000 (double his current salary) to sign an extension at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen as to wether Rudiger will remain a Chelsea player or move on by the end of the season.

