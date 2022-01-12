Report: Antonio Rudiger Wants Chelsea Stay After Speculation He Would Leave

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger would like to stay in west London amid speculation that he was expected to leave, according to reports.

The German international will come to the end of his contract at the end of the 2021/22 season.

With interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, Rudiger was expected, by many, to leave Thomas Tuchel's club at the end of the season.

However, as reported by Christian Falk, Rudiger would now like to stay under the tutelage of the German tactician.

Following a first 'disappointing' offer from the Blues, player and club are now in better talks.

Earlier reports state that Rudiger was asking for a salary of £200,000-per-week, after having heard what his teammates were earning. But Rudiger's demands were £60,000-per-week more than his club were willing to offer him.

The 28-year-old has become known under Thomas Tuchel as a rock in Chelsea's Champions League winning defence.

After his performance against Leeds United in December, Tuchel hailed his defender for his leadership on the field.

"He is always important, he did not accept to lose today and we can agree on this one that it was necessary," Tuchel told reporters.

"We expected today that it would be an intense game for Toni and for Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) because of the very unique style of defending, we expected to have spaces where we could drive on

"They made a lot of pressure, they constantly had to have their focus on defending and also attacking. They let us drive in these spaces but it was good, he did not accept to lose and we were lucky of course to have these last penalties so late. But we did everything to turn it around."

