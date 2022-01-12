Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Antonio Rudiger Wants Chelsea Stay After Speculation He Would Leave

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger would like to stay in west London amid speculation that he was expected to leave, according to reports.

The German international will come to the end of his contract at the end of the 2021/22 season.

With interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, Rudiger was expected, by many, to leave Thomas Tuchel's club at the end of the season.

imago1008978557h

However, as reported by Christian Falk, Rudiger would now like to stay under the tutelage of the German tactician.

Following a first 'disappointing' offer from the Blues, player and club are now in better talks.

Earlier reports state that Rudiger was asking for a salary of £200,000-per-week, after having heard what his teammates were earning. But Rudiger's demands were £60,000-per-week more than his club were willing to offer him.

Read More

The 28-year-old has become known under Thomas Tuchel as a rock in Chelsea's Champions League winning defence.

After his performance against Leeds United in December, Tuchel hailed his defender for his leadership on the field.

imago1008605033h

"He is always important, he did not accept to lose today and we can agree on this one that it was necessary," Tuchel told reporters.

"We expected today that it would be an intense game for Toni and for Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) because of the very unique style of defending, we expected to have spaces where we could drive on

"They made a lot of pressure, they constantly had to have their focus on defending and also attacking. They let us drive in these spaces but it was good, he did not accept to lose and we were lucky of course to have these last penalties so late. But we did everything to turn it around."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009095747h
News

Thomas Tuchel Frustrated With Chelsea After Playing at 85% in Win Over Tottenham

36 seconds ago
imago1008978557h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Wants Chelsea Stay After Speculation He Would Leave

30 minutes ago
imago1009095444h
News

'We Can Do Much Better' - Thomas Tuchel Unhappy With Chelsea Performance Following EFL Cup Win

39 minutes ago
imago1008938279h
News

'Played With Fire' - Thomas Tuchel's Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Carabao Cup Semi-Final Victory vs Spurs

52 minutes ago
imago1008978557h
News

Antonio Rudiger Gives Honest Assessment of Chelsea's Carabao Cup Semi-Final Win Over Tottenham

59 minutes ago
imago1009093006h
News

Antonio Rudiger Over The Moon to Get Winning Chelsea's Goal Against Tottenham in Carabao Cup Semi-Final

1 hour ago
imago1009092886h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea | Carabao Cup

1 hour ago
imago1009093006h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea | Carabao Cup

1 hour ago