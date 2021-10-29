Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Antonio Rudiger Wants 'Important' Chelsea Contract Amid Liverpool Interest

    Author:

    Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger wants an important contract if he is to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

    The Germany international has less than a year left on his Chelsea contract and would be free to talk to foreign clubs in January about a potential summer transfer.

    And as per Fabrizio Romano via Express Sport, Rudiger wants an 'important contract', as he thinks this is what he deserves.

    sipa_35665422 (1)

    Romano said: "He wants an important contract, he thinks he deserves an important contract.

    "He’s not so young so he wants an important contract also because it’s the final part of his career.

    "At the moment they have no financial or economical agreement. I was told a few days ago it was far from being reached, so it’s a dangerous situation for Chelsea."

    Read More

    sipa_35373793 (6)

    The defender has proven his worth under Thomas Tuchel since he took over at Chelsea and it is believed that his main priority is to stay at Chelsea despite interest from elsewhere.

    Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for the 28-year-old, so the Blues will be determined to seal his future before the January transfer window opens in a couple of months.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35665630 (3)
    Transfer News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger Wants 'Important' Chelsea Contract Amid Liverpool Interest

    46 seconds ago
    sipa_35777844
    News

    Chelsea Team News to Face Newcastle United: Kovacic, Pulisic, Lukaku & Werner Out But Quartet Return

    3 minutes ago
    sipa_35707027
    News

    Ben Chilwell Reveals When He Knew That He'd 'Make it' in Football

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35665422 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: 'No Approach' Made for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger From Liverpool

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35376202
    News

    'That's What We Have Here' - Ben Chilwell Reveals Key to Chelsea's Success & Praises Thomas Tuchel

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35665630 (3)
    News

    Revealed: Antonio Rudiger's 'Dangerous Situation' Amid Chelsea Contract Talks

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (46)
    News

    'Looks Fed up Sometimes' - Former Blue Cesc Fabregas Makes Honest Timo Werner Admission

    2 hours ago
    Kante 1
    News

    'He Was Very Good' - N'Golo Kante Makes Honest Lionel Messi Admission

    3 hours ago