Report: Antonio Rudiger Wants 'Important' Chelsea Contract Amid Liverpool Interest

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger wants an important contract if he is to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The Germany international has less than a year left on his Chelsea contract and would be free to talk to foreign clubs in January about a potential summer transfer.

And as per Fabrizio Romano via Express Sport, Rudiger wants an 'important contract', as he thinks this is what he deserves.

Romano said: "He wants an important contract, he thinks he deserves an important contract.

"He’s not so young so he wants an important contract also because it’s the final part of his career.



"At the moment they have no financial or economical agreement. I was told a few days ago it was far from being reached, so it’s a dangerous situation for Chelsea."



The defender has proven his worth under Thomas Tuchel since he took over at Chelsea and it is believed that his main priority is to stay at Chelsea despite interest from elsewhere.

Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for the 28-year-old, so the Blues will be determined to seal his future before the January transfer window opens in a couple of months.

